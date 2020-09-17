Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Anthem Slips Pharmacy's Suit Over Alleged Network Shutout

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed venture-backed online pharmacy CareZone's suit accusing Anthem Insurance Cos. Inc. and two other insurers of working hand in hand to terminate contracts with the online startup in order to push it out of the market.

U.S. District Judge James Donato said Wednesday that CareZone failed to show how Anthem, along with Premera Blue Cross and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, were connected to California "in a meaningful way," dismissing the case for lack of specific personal jurisdiction.

"The complaint does not provide any facts to indicate that either of the two claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!