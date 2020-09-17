Anthem Slips Pharmacy's Suit Over Alleged Network Shutout

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed venture-backed online pharmacy CareZone's suit accusing Anthem Insurance Cos. Inc. and two other insurers of working hand in hand to terminate contracts with the online startup in order to push it out of the market. U.S. District Judge James Donato said Wednesday that CareZone failed to show how Anthem, along with Premera Blue Cross and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, were connected to California "in a meaningful way," dismissing the case for lack of specific personal jurisdiction. "The complaint does not provide any facts to indicate that either of the two claims...

