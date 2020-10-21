MVP: Latham & Watkins' Andrew Clubok

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP's Andrew Clubok secured a trial win for disenfranchised Black and Latino voters who were effectively blocked from seeing their preferred candidates on the school board of a racially segregated school district, earning him a spot as one of Law360's 2020 Trials MVPs. Andrew Clubok Latham & Watkins His Biggest Accomplishment This Year: Clubok represented the NAACP in the school board case, in which a federal judge ruled in May that the East Ramapo Central School District in New York violated the Voting Rights Act through the unofficial use of a slate system for candidates preferred by whites....

