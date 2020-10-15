MVP: Munger Tolles' Rose Leda Ehler

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Rose Leda Ehler of Munger Tolles & Olson LLP secured a $62.4 million damages award on behalf of major movie studios against VidAngel Inc. for infringing hundreds of copyrights, earning her a spot as one of Law360's 2020 Media & Entertainment MVPs. Rose Leda Ehler Munger Tolles Her Biggest Accomplishment This Year: Ehler said her biggest accomplishment was securing a $62.4 million trial victory on behalf of Walt Disney, Lucas Film Ltd., Twentieth Century Fox, Warner Bros., Marvel, New Line and Turner Entertainment against VidAngel and beating VidAngel's multiple post-trial motions challenging the verdict. The studios accused the movie-filtering service of willfully pirating...

