Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mich. Grower Blames Recruiter For Migrant Worker Abuse

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Michigan greenhouse at the center of trafficking and labor exploitation claims from a group of migrant workers struck back Wednesday, simultaneously calling on the court to drop the workers' suit and going after their recruiter for any eventual liability.

Four Star Greenhouse Inc., a grower of brand-name flower hybrids including the common "Supertunia," and co-owner Thomas Smith said the workers had brought their Fair Labor Standards Act claims in Michigan federal court two days too late and failed to show any wrongdoing by the greenhouse.

The company also laid blame for any mistreatment the workers allegedly faced on their contractor, Vasquez...

Read the full article

