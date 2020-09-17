Digital Lloyd's Of London Syndicate Gets $500M Backing

Law360, London (September 17, 2020, 4:07 PM BST) -- The first fully digital syndicate in Lloyd's of London now has the firepower to expand rapidly when it launches next year, after raising $500 million in startup capital, the company said Thursday. Ki, a syndicate operated by insurer Brit, received the financial backing from Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, a private equity investor, and insurance holding company Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. The business will be the first "algorithmically driven" syndicate in Lloyd's when it launches in the final quarter of the year. It has won praise from Lloyd's bosses who are keen to bring the 330-year-old insurance market into the 21st century. "With our...

