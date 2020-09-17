Russian Oil Giant Loses Challenge To EU Crimea Sanctions

Law360, London (September 17, 2020, 1:01 PM BST) -- Europe's highest court on Thursday upheld sanctions imposed on Russian oil giant Rosneft as "duly justified" pressure in response to the country's annexation of Crimea and subsequent efforts to destabilize Ukraine's political situation. State-run oil giant Rosneft cannot escape sanctions meant to put pressure on Russia following its annexation of Crimea in 2014. (AP/Mikhail Metzel) Export prohibitions imposed against Russia's oil sector restricting access to European markets "clearly contribute" toward lawmakers' goals following the country's efforts to destabilize Ukraine, the European Court of Justice said. The Luxembourg-based court upheld a decision by a lower court that itself was asked to overturn...

