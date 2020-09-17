FSCS Hit With Judicial Review Of Shareholder Refund Dispute

Law360, London (September 17, 2020, 5:22 PM BST) -- Shareholders who lost money in the collapse of London Capital & Finance have been granted court permission to challenge the Financial Services Compensation Scheme's decision that they are not due refunds because the company's issuance of mini-bonds was not a regulated activity. The FSCS said Thursday that bondholders were given permission by Judge Edward Murray in the High Court on Sept. 3 to bring a judicial review against the financial lifeboat's handling of compensation to LC&F customers. Thomas Donegan, a partner at law firm Shearman & Sterling, which is representing the claimants, said he is "very pleased that the court has...

