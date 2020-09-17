Funding Change Could Generate £40B For Pension Schemes

Law360, London (September 17, 2020, 4:19 PM BST) -- U.K. pension schemes could generate an additional £40 billion ($52 billion) in value by breaking with a "herd mentality" and changing their funding method, audit company PwC said Thursday. PwC said instead of pensioner liabilities being tied too closely to gilt investments, defined benefit schemes should take a "more contemporary approach" to valuations. The analysis was submitted to The Pensions Regulator, which has just concluded a consultation on scheme funding. "The pensions industry has been shoehorned into an undue focus on referencing everything back to gilts, as a so-called risk-free benchmark," said Raj Mody, global head of pensions at PwC....

