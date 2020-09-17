Sidley, Willkie Guide MetLife's $1.7B Deal For Versant

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- MetLife said Thursday it will buy vision care company Versant in a roughly $1.7 billion bid to become one of the U.S.' largest vision insurers, a deal put together with help from Sidley Austin LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. Insurer and asset manager MetLife Inc. said that the acquisition would make it the third-largest U.S. vision insurer when measured by membership. Versant Health owns vision-care marketplaces brands Davis Vision and Superior Vision, according to its website. MetLife customers will gain access to Versant's provider network as part of the deal, and MetLife will be able to reach Versant's approximately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS