Race To Lead WTO Down To 5 Candidates

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Five candidates, including the U.K.'s secretary of state for international trade, Liam Fox, remain in the running to be the next World Trade Organization leader after former Director-General Roberto Azevêdo left in August, the WTO said Friday. The remaining five contenders are Fox; Nigeria's former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; South Korea's trade minister, Yoo Myung-hee; Kenya's former trade minister, Amina Mohamed; and Saudi Arabia's minister, Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri, according to the WTO. WTO Ambassadors David Walker of New Zealand, Dacio Castillo of Honduras and Harald Aspelund of Iceland narrowed the nominees down from eight to five during their first round of...

