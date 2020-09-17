State Farm Must Face Benefit Delay Claim, Texas Justices Told

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A State Farm Lloyds policyholder urged the Texas Supreme Court on Thursday to rule that he can pursue litigation over the insurer's alleged delay in covering damage to his home, arguing that State Farm's partial payment on the insurance claim prior to appraisal did not immunize it from delay damages. During a 45-minute hearing held via Zoom, an attorney for State Farm policyholder Louis Hinojos, Sharon McCally of McCally Law PC asked the state justices to reinstate Hinojos' Texas Prompt Payment of Claims Act count against the insurer. Hinojos is asserting he is entitled to an award of 18% interest and...

