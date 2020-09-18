Big Oil Faces Rising Tide Of Gov't Climate Change Suits

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The wave of climate tort litigation engulfing fossil fuel companies is growing, with four new lawsuits filed just this month as state and local governments are emboldened by green lights from federal appellate courts to pursue the cases in state courts. The suit lodged against Exxon Mobil Corp. by Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Sept. 14 makes Connecticut the 21st state or municipality seeking to hold energy companies liable for climate harms caused by their fossil fuels and their alleged concealment of those climate risks. The lawsuits are expanding in scope as well, targeting energy companies under not only state...

