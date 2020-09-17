Senate Confirms 2 Ill. Judges — 1 Over Rare GOP Opposition

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed two district judges for Illinois on Thursday despite a rare instance of majority Republican opposition for one nominee, a state judge who ordered video released in a high-profile police shooting. "Under this system, neither side gets everything their way," Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said after the Senate confirmed a judge picked by Democrats under a long-standing deal that lets the minority party choose one in four judges for the state. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Judge Franklin U. Valderrama of Cook County Circuit Court drew a 68-26 tally with a majority of Republicans opposed and all Democrats in...

