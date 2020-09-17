Tiffany's Blasts LVMH For Trying To 'Run Out The Clock'

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Tiffany & Co. has blasted LVMH for opposing the jeweler's move to expedite proceedings in their legal battle over the French luxury goods conglomerate's planned $16.2 billion acquisition of the company, claiming LVMH was trying to kill time and avoid its obligations under the merger agreement. "LVMH's opposition to our motion to expedite is the latest attempt to run out the clock to avoid fulfilling its obligations under the Merger Agreement," Tiffany's board chairman, Roger Farah, said in a statement Wednesday. "If LVMH were confident in its legal position, it would have no reason to oppose an expedited trial schedule."...

