Big Money On Campus: Athletes Seek Cut Of NCAA's Riches

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- This is the third of a three-part series on how proposals to allow college athletes to be paid for the use of their names, images and likenesses, or NIL, are playing out in legislatures, courts and campuses. Read part one here and part two here. Katelyn Ohashi "broke the internet" last year with an exuberant perfect 10 gymnastics floor routine. Within days, a video of her January 2019 performance had grabbed 750,000 views on YouTube and was trending on social media, turning the UCLA gymnast into a recognizable sensation. A professional athlete might have leveraged the newfound fame for endorsements or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS