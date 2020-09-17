OIG Says Top Missile Defense Official Sexually Harassed Staff

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Defense watchdog has substantiated complaints that the DOD's former top civilian missile defense official sexually harassed several subordinates, making inappropriate comments and engaging in "creepy" and unwanted physical contact. John H. James Jr. repeatedly sexually harassed two employees and made inappropriate comments to another during his time as the Missile Defense Agency's executive director, creating an "intimidating, hostile and offensive work environment" for those staff, the DOD Office of Inspector General said in its July 13 report, released Wednesday. "As a senior leader in the MDA, he clearly failed to set the example for appropriate behavior by...

