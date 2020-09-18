EU Top Court Upends Rebuke Of French Fishing Industry Aid

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The European Union's highest court has partially upended a European Commission decision finding that French aid for the fishing industry in the wake of a 1999 oil spill and a severe storm was illegal state aid. The European Court of Justice said Thursday that a French assistance scheme that reduced the social security contributions of fisheries and their employees for six months in 2000 — following the wreck of an oil tanker in December 1999 and a "violent storm" that occurred later that month — was not "incompatible with the common market" like the EU's antitrust regulator declared. According to the...

