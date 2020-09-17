Bristol Myers, Dr. Reddy's Settle Revlimid Patent Suits

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb unit Celgene will permit Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. to sell a generic version of its cancer drug Revlimid on a limited basis after March 2022 and then an unlimited amount in 2026, under a deal unveiled Thursday in Celgene's New Jersey federal suits alleging the Indian drugmaker infringed its patents. Resolving litigation spanning nearly four years, Celgene has agreed to provide Dr. Reddy's with a license to sell a "volume-limited" number of generic lenalidomide capsules in the U.S. at some point after March 2022, when Natco Pharma Ltd. will be able to sell its own generic version of Revlimid...

