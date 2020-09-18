Axis Says Lawyer's Lies Invalidate Policy In £6M Suit

Law360, London (September 18, 2020, 7:20 PM BST) -- An Axis unit argued it shouldn't have to pay out on a £6 million ($7.7 million) claim under a law firm's professional indemnity coverage, saying a solicitor's dishonesty when handling client cash invalidated the policy. Axis Specialty Europe SE said in a Wednesday filing that it does not owe Discovery Land Co. LLC the outstanding money the developer won in two claims against law firm Jirehouse. A London court ruled in July 2019 that Jirehouse owed Discovery Land £13 million for failing to return a $9 million surplus that it held on trust after the property company bought Taymouth Castle in...

