Treasury Says It Lacks Data On Finance Sector's Cyber Risks

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury Department says it lacks the data — and the authority to collect the data — that would be necessary to comply with a government watchdog recommendation that it track the financial sector's cyber risk mitigation efforts to thwart cyber threats, according to a report published Thursday. Based on a study it conducted on cyber-related risks facing the financial sector, the U.S. Government Accountability Office recommended that the Treasury collect industry data and establish explicit metrics to track the sector's cyber risk mitigation efforts. While the Treasury is in touch with broader cyber threat issues and initiatives, its lack...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS