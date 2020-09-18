Pot Co. Can't Get Rehearing In License Ownership Dispute

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A Washington state appeals court has declined to reconsider a decision dismissing the bulk of claims in an ownership dispute over a Florida medical marijuana license. The decision Wednesday marks a rebuke to California-based cannabis holding company Left Coast Ventures Inc., which has alleged that it is the holder of a valid option to buy Florida dispensary Bill's Nursery Inc., owing to a years-old business agreement that fizzled out under Florida's prior medical cannabis program. Left Coast initiated the lawsuit in July 2019, claiming it had acquired the option years earlier when its assignor, Privateer Holdings Inc., supported Bill's Nursery in...

