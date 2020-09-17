USDA Illegally Bestowing Organic Label, Groups Say

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is undermining a central purpose of organic food laws by allowing hydroponic growers to sell their goods under that premium label, a group of consumer interest advocates and traditional organic farmers has alleged. The coalition told a California federal court Wednesday in a motion for summary judgment that the government's denial of a petition to revoke organic classification for hydroponic growers disregards the important element of the Organic Foods Production Act that requires organic farmers to foster soil fertility at their growing location. Since hydroponic growers by definition eschew the very use of soil in favor...

