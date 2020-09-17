Liberty, Hartford, Others Need Not Cover Toxic Exposure Fight

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court freed Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., Hartford Casualty Insurance Co. and two other insurers from having to cover a steel company for hundreds of bodily injury claims, ruling Thursday that the insured's claim is too late and a pollution exclusion bars coverage. U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman said that the carriers are not obligated to pay for Allegheny Ludlum LLC's $1.3 million settlement and $3 million defense costs in an underlying toxic chemical exposure suit seeking compensatory damages for "wantonness." Allegheny held insurance policies from Liberty, Hartford, Continental Casualty Co. and U.S. Fidelity and Guaranty Co....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS