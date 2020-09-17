EEOC Says Frito-Lay Illegally Fired Seventh-Day Adventist

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Frito-Lay Inc. discriminated against a Seventh-day Adventist employee when it fired him because he would not work on Saturdays due to his religious beliefs, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claimed in a lawsuit filed in Florida federal court Thursday. The civil rights lawsuit accuses Frito-Lay of refusing to shift Jhonny Toussaint's schedule so he would not have to work on Saturdays in violation of Seventh-day Adventist teaching, and then firing him when he missed two training sessions scheduled on Saturdays. "Frito-Lay's policy of requiring route sales representatives to train on Saturdays regardless of their religious beliefs effectively precludes all persons...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS