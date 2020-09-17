SEC Says CCO Altered Reports To Mislead Agency Staff

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined a financial adviser and its chief compliance officer more than $1.7 million on Thursday for what the agency said was a failure to review the firm's accounts for excessive commissions and trading, in addition to the CCO's attempts to cover it up. Between 2017 and early 2018, New York-based adviser and broker-dealer Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC and CCO Bonnie M. Haupt failed to conduct compliance reviews that were "especially important" because the firm charges commission instead of a percentage-based management fee for its over 4,500 nonretirement advisory accounts, the SEC said in...

