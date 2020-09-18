SEC Accuses Ex-Rite Aid VP Of Insider Trading On Merger Info

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused another longtime employee of Rite Aid Corp. of insider trading in connection with the pharmacy chain's failed merger with Walgreens. The securities regulator said Thursday that Steven J. Sheinfeld — the vice president of internal assurance services until he left in 2017 after 23 years at Rite Aid — dodged $140,000 in losses when he traded Rite Aid stock using confidential knowledge that the planned merger was not expected to close ahead of a January 2017 deadline. "Failure to meet this closing deadline meant that Rite Aid and Walgreens had not obtained regulatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS