Performant Investor Claims Stock Split Vote Count Is Wrong

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- An investor in accounting and financial analytic firm Performant Financial Corp. sued the company and its directors in Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday, claiming the company miscounted votes related to a reverse stock split and asking the court to void the vote. Stockholder Shiva Stein filed the proposed class action asserting that the company's board miscalculated stockholder votes on a proposal to approve an amendment to the company's certificate of incorporation to authorize a reverse stock split at a ratio ranging from 1 share for 5 shares up to 1 share for 20 shares. "After the board told stockholders that uninstructed...

