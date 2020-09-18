Ultra Petroleum Investor Sues Execs Over Ch. 11 Filing

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A shareholder in bankrupt Ultra Petroleum Corp. told a Colorado federal court that current and former company officers lied to investors about the oil and gas producer's prospects after it emerged from bankruptcy in 2018, leaving them with nothing when it reentered Chapter 11. The proposed class action filed Thursday by shareholder Andrew Bussom claims he and other investors were induced into buying Ultra shares by executives' overstated claims about the value of the company's oil and gas reserves and its ability to pay its debts and grow in the current energy market, only to find their investments rendered worthless by the...

