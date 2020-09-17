Ex-ITT Tech Students In Texas To Get $27M In Debt Relief Deal

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A private loan program run by the defunct for-profit technology school ITT Technical Institute has agreed to relieve $27 million worth of debt held by former students of the school who live in Texas, according to a settlement announced on Thursday. The state's settlement with PEAKS Trust, a private loan program that was run by ITT Tech and affiliated with Deutsche Bank, marks the second settlement of its kind since June 2019, when a $168 million settlement was reached that provided debt relief to 18,664 former ITT Tech students nationwide. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a statement on Thursday applauding...

