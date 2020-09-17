Sens. Say SEC Rule Would Damage Whistleblower Program

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic senators bashed a proposed rule that would give the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission discretion to limit whistleblower award amounts, penning a letter Thursday that accused the agency of a disingenuous attempt to "impair the integrity and proven success of the program." The senators, including Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, joined an ever-growing group of industry voices who have filed letters in opposition to the rule, which is up for consideration at a Sept. 23 meeting. The lawmakers suggested, as many others have, that limiting awards "could deter whistleblowers" from coming forward....

