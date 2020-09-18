Novant Beats Nurse's OT Suit Over 'Rigged' Pay System

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge tossed out an overtime suit accusing Novant Health of failing to pay nurses for work they performed during meal breaks, spiking a would-be collective action that could have covered some 15,000 people. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn granted summary judgment to the health care system and shot down Yvette Marshall's Fair Labor Standards Act's suit. Marshall didn't put forth evidence to show she was regularly denied full meal breaks, or that Novant's policy blocked her from recording or getting paid for time when she worked through part of her breaks, the judge ruled....

