Ashland Plant Workers Win Approval For $3.9M Wage Deal

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Hundreds of plant workers for chemical company Ashland Global Holdings have secured approval for a $3.9 million pact to settle allegations that they were illegally denied pay for the time they spent suiting up and stripping down each day. An Ohio federal judge gave his stamp of approval in a brief order Wednesday, greenlighting a settlement that is set to benefit 875 chemical operators who worked for one of Ashland's plants within the last four years. The workers' legal team, made up of attorneys from Sommers Schwartz PC and Steffans Legal LLC, also won approval to take a cut of roughly...

