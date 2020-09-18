Cannabis Mergers Skewed Hart-Scott-Rodino Report Data

Law360, New York (September 18, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice released the Hart-Scott-Rodino annual report for fiscal year 2019 on July 8, 2020.[1] For more than 40 years, the data provided in each report has been studied by the antitrust bar for revelations about the agencies' merger enforcement efforts and the workings of the antitrust premerger notification program.[2] In light of the whistleblower testimony of DOJ attorney John Elias,[3] however, the data in the fiscal year 2019 annual report must be read as being distorted by nine DOJ second-request investigations of cannabis industry mergers for which he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS