CBD Co. Wants Fund's SEC Reporting Lapse Suit Tossed

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida CBD company has urged a Massachusetts federal judge to toss a lawsuit accusing it of misleading a lender about its future plans when it entered into a debt financing agreement, saying there's no evidence it did anything intentionally. Investor Auctus Fund has accused Hemp Naturals of defaulting on a $75,000 agreement by failing to file regular financial statements, jeopardizing Auctus' ability to convert its investment into shares. But the suit can't go forward, the CBD company told the judge in a motion to dismiss Thursday, because it doesn't allege that Hemp Naturals knew it would breach when it signed on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS