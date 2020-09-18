Merck Says Vaccine Buyers Must Arbitrate Antitrust Suit

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. is doubling down on its bid to arbitrate claims in a proposed class action alleging it violated federal antitrust law by selling overpriced vaccines after the Third Circuit revived its attempt to keep the case out of court. The pharmaceutical giant urged a Pennsylvania federal judge in a brief docketed Thursday to force three physician buying groups, or PBGs, to arbitrate their claims, saying the groups can't evade an arbitration agreement included in their contracts by claiming they didn't know about it. "Plaintiffs cannot avoid arbitration on this basis, which amounts to plaintiffs sticking their head...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS