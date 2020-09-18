BHP Unit Escapes Questioning Over Finances In £5B Dam Suit

Law360, London (September 18, 2020, 6:39 PM BST) -- A London judge on Friday again refused to allow lawyers for 200,000 Brazilian people and companies to tweak their £5 billion ($5.4 billion) suit against BHP Group PLC following a massive environmental disaster, saying they can't question a dam operator's financial footing "at the eleventh hour." High Court Judge Mark Turner ruled Friday that counsel for the claimants do not have "carte blanche" to belatedly raise new allegations concerning the economic robustness of BHP unit Samarco Mineração, which ran a dam storing wastewater from an iron ore mine. "I remain of the view that it was far, far too late for the...

