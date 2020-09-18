Dentists Could Join Virus Coverage Suit After FCA Test Case

Law360, London (September 18, 2020, 6:32 PM BST) -- British dental practices closed during the government's COVID-19 lockdown could be in the running for compensation from insurer QBE after a judgment in a test case brought by the Financial Conduct Authority, according to City law firm Mishcon de Reya LLP. Mishcon said Friday it is looking to expand its group action against QBE to include dental practices. Previously, its group claim against the insurer had only been on behalf of hospitality companies. QBE was one of eight insurers involved in the High Court test case, which was brought by the FCA to determine whether 370,000 small businesses would be able...

