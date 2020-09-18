Ericsson Looks To Boost 5G Biz With $1.1B Cradlepoint Buy

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson said Friday that it will bolster its 5G capability by acquiring Cradlepoint at a $1.1 billion enterprise value. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson said that Cradlepoint's technology will allow it to expand its footprint in the 5G enterprise space. Ericsson currently offers local cellular networks dedicated to 4G and 5G, and Cradlepoint's 5G technology for enterprise complements its existing business, the announcement said. "The acquisition of Cradlepoint complements our existing offerings and is key to our strategy of helping customers grow the value of their 5G network investments," Ericsson President and CEO Börje Ekholm said in a statement....

