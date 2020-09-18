Ohio Tax Talk: Structuring And Defending Drop-Down LLCs

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT) -- The drop-down LLC transaction has become a commonly used technique in real property transfers and commonly disputed issue in Ohio real property tax cases. The recent decision in Cleveland Metropolitan Schools Board of Education v. Cuyahoga County Board of Revision,[1] is the latest Ohio Board of Tax Appeals case providing insight into the factors that courts will utilize in evaluating these sorts of transactions for real property tax purposes. Cleveland Metropolitan Schools also offers valuable lessons to taxing authorities regarding the burden of proof required to demonstrate that a drop-down LLC transaction was done for the sole purpose of transferring real...

