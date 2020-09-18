Judge Who Called Juror Racist Name Can't Ax Suspension

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline has declined to modify its suspension without pay of an Allegheny County judge who allegedly referred to a Black juror as "Aunt Jemima," a food brand sometimes used as shorthand for a historically racist stereotype. The court on Thursday left intact its suspension of Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark V. Tranquilli pending a disciplinary trial in October over allegations he violated the Code of Judicial Conduct by making racist and bullying remarks. The court issued a one-sentence order that did not expand on its rationale for rejecting Judge Tranquilli's request that it modify the...

