Remote Witnesses OK'd For Disgraced-Doctor Insurance Trial

Law360, London (September 18, 2020, 8:36 PM BST) -- A judge refused Friday to require witnesses with COVID-19 concerns to physically attend a London insurance trial in November brought by a hospital operator suing for coverage for claims filed by patients of a surgeon convicted of conducting unnecessary operations. The ruling by High Court Judge Mark Pelling rejected objections from counsel for Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance PLC, who suggested that the women reluctant to attend in person could be safely ferried to the court directly from their homes by hired vehicles. Claimant Spire Healthcare Ltd., which operated the hospitals where the surgeon practiced until 2011, asked for its two...

