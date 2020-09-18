Law360 (September 18, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT) -- It's been a long and difficult summer full of canceled vacations, sweaty face masks, and a lack of new episodes from your favorite U.S. Supreme Court podcast, The Term. This Week Law360's The Term: We're Back With Season 2 Your browser does not support the audio element. The good news is that, starting next week, Law360's The Term is back with Season 2. We launched The Term podcast last year to help cut through a busy Supreme Court docket and give you a 15-minute breakdown of all the key cases and developments. Last year's Supreme Court term lived up to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS