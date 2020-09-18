Solar Group Fights FERC Overhaul Of Utility Power Deal Rules

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A solar energy trade group urged the Ninth Circuit to undo federal regulators' changes to a law that requires utilities to buy power from small-scale renewable energy producers, arguing the policy shift stifles competition and solar development opportunities. The Solar Energy Industries Association lodged a challenge with the federal appellate court Thursday, but told the court the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has promised a future order responding to its denied rehearing requests. Since awaiting further agency action could lead to the clock running out on their challenge, the group asked the court for a 60-day stay to preserve its challenge should...

