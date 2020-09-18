Ill. Commissioner, 2 Others Plead Not Guilty To Kickbacks

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- An Illinois township commissioner, an excavation company's owner and one of its employees pled not guilty in Illinois Friday to federal charges that they carried out a kickback scheme that gave the commissioner a cut of payments for work the company hadn't performed. Robert Czernek, who serves as Bloomingdale Township's highway commissioner, entered his plea with co-defendants Mario Giannini and Debra Fazio, who owns Bloomingdale-based Bulldog Earth Movers Inc., during a remote arraignment before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly. Each defendant waived formal reading of the government's 20-count indictment, which accuses them of carrying out an eight-year scheme that caused Bloomingdale...

