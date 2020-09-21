Startup Can't Revive Malpractice Claims Over Corporate Theft

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Investors in an on-demand video startup failed to establish that a Southern law firm engaged in legal malpractice by failing to recognize that the company's managing member took over $800,000, the Eleventh Circuit has determined. Because nValeo's chief operating officer instructed Miller & Martin PLLC, which has offices in Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina, to prepare loan documents for managing member Jeffrey Ritchie, the firm had no reason to suspect that anything was amiss concerning its client, the three-judge panel held on Friday, affirming the Northern District of Georgia's summary judgment ruling in favor of the firm. Investor Lucky Capital Management...

