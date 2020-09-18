Green Groups Seek To Block Coal Work In Colo. Forest

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists on Friday urged a Colorado federal judge to immediately order a coal mining company to stop clearing land for a new project, following an order from the state that may allow it to do so. The Sierra Club and other green groups said U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer must act quickly and issue his own order blocking Arch Coal unit Mountain Coal Co. from proceeding with construction work in Gunnison National Forest. The groups said the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety on Thursday modified an order that had prohibited Mountain Coal from doing any work there to allow...

