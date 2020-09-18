Class Awarded $6.5M In Chancery Energy Co. Sale Challenge

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- An investor challenge to the $110 million sale of energy company U.S. Geothermal Inc. in 2018 has paid off with a $6.5 million Delaware Chancery Court settlement that will give public stockholders a more-than-5% bump in share consideration. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster approved the deal late Wednesday, under terms that reserved $1.88 million of the total for fees and $250,760.81 for expenses incurred by a litigation team that included Cooch and Taylor PA, Kahn Swick & Foti LLC and Monteverde & Associates PC. The ruling earmarked 30% of the settlement after deduction of expenses. The vice chancellor said in October...

