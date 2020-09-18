9th Circ. Tasks Court Over Arbitrator To Weigh SEIU Grievance

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A district court judge must determine whether the SEIU's grievance against a California hospital should be arbitrated, the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday, nixing a quarter-century-old precedent regarding the delegation of arbitrability questions in labor disputes that was rendered obsolete by a more recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. A split three-judge panel flipped a ruling by U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson granting a bid by a local chapter of Service Employees International Union to send its grievance against Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, California, to arbitration. The grievance by SEIU Local 121RN, which represents nurses at the...

