NY Man Charged With Death Threats To DC Federal Judge

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A New York man is facing criminal charges for threatening to murder a D.C. federal judge and his staff, according to a recently unsealed two-count grand jury indictment. The indictment of Frank J. Caporusso, who was arrested late last month, does not name U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan. But the filing, made public Sept. 15, says the threat was made the evening of May 14 — a day after the trial judge declined to rubber-stamp the U.S. Department of Justice's request earlier that month to drop its criminal case against onetime Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn. After a bitter...

