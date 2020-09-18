Brand Battles: Atty Picks New Fight With Conan Doyle Estate

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, an attorney who previously secured a copyright victory against the estate of Sherlock Holmes author Arthur Conan Doyle is now fighting the estate's attempt to secure trademark protections — plus three other TTAB cases you need to know. The Trademark Game Is Afoot! Attorney and author Leslie Klinger went to the board Wednesday to stop Conan Doyle's estate from registering "Sherlock Holmes" as a trademark for electronic books, audio books and e-zines, as well as motion picture and television films. Klinger in 2014 won a Seventh Circuit ruling...

